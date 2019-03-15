Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velda Coulter. View Sign

Marion Velda May Coulter Born September 3, 1923, on the family farm near Horizon, SK. Passed away March 8, 2019, at Tatagwa View, Weyburn, SK. International Women's Day was such a fitting day for Mom to leave this world because she was a very strong, independent woman who lived life on her own terms. You might have known her in one of her many roles. She was a passionate teacher, political activist (Tommy Douglas supporter and friend), literacy advocate, champion of the underdog, foster parent, friend of refugees, "inclusive" advocate long before it was in vogue, dedicated real estate agent, compassionate fine-options coordinator, champion of justice for the poor and oppressed, voracious reader, lifelong learner, proclaimer of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, forgiven sinner. She was a mother to Rosemary whose death devastated Mom in 1967. She was a wife to Stanley whom she lived without for 33 years after his death in 1985. She was a daughter to Will and Rose Hockley and daughter-in-law to Lewis and Ethel Coulter who have all passed on. She was a sister to William George who died in infancy. She was a niece and cousin to many people in the Yellow Grass area, and an aunt to all of Dad's nieces and nephews. She was a friend to many in the Bengough, Lake Alma, Regina, and Weyburn areas. She was a mother to Ruth (Dwight) Quiring, Betty (Greg) Close, Bill (Cindy) Coulter, Hope (Daryle) Taylor, Leslie Dempsey, and Michael Green. She was a grandma to 15, and a great grandma of 28. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of Christ, 1115 1st Ave. NE, Weyburn, SK., on Saturday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association (404 Ashford St., Weyburn, SK. S4H 1K1) where Velda was a board member for many years.





