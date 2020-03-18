Velma Opal Schultz 1926~2020 Schultz, Velma Opal born January 29, 1926, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Velma was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Mona Byers; husband, Herbert Schultz; son, Harry Schultz and son in law, Dale Switzer. Velma will be remembered by her daughter, Brenda Switzer of London, ON; grandson, Michael (Nicole) Switzer of London, ON and their children, Judah and Norah; brother in law, Alex Schultz as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Funeral Service for Velma will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Velma may be made to The . Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.
Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020