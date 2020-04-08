Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Wodzinski. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Vera Wodzinski passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the age of 94 years after a prolonged illness. She is survived her daughter, Gail (Darwin) Mott of Regina, SK; granddaughters, Trena (Adam) Doyle and Melanie (Shawn) Bryant; great grandsons, Carson, Austin and Pearson Doyle; great granddaughter, Ella Bryant and sister-in-law, Jean Barney as well as many nieces and nephews. Vera is predeceased by their son, Wayne (2007) and her loving husband, Peter of 64 years (April 2, 2012); parents, Tony (Mary) Ehlert (nee Hoeving); sister, Jean (John) Wawro; parents-in-law, Peter Sr. (Pauline) Wodzinski (nee Sidak) and Peter's siblings, Katherine Wodzinski, Mary (Paul) Borys, Anne (Tom) Brown, Rose (Bill) Skrepnek, Francis (Joe) Panich, Laura (Joe) Schaefer and Mike (Iris) Wodzinski. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Father Francis Plaparampil presiding. The vitual mass can be viewed on Darwin Mott?s Facebook Live. Family Interment took place Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Vera may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation or the ALS Society of Canada. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

