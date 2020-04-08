Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Breault. View Sign Obituary

Vernon Breault "Vern" Wilde The family of Vern Wilde is saddened to announce his passing at Saskatoon City Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Vern was born on January 11, 1931 in Medicine Hat to Harry and Mabel Wilde. He attended school in Richmound, SK and Maple Creek, and trained as an X-Ray Technician. He then worked in hospitals in Swift Current and Maple Creek. Vern married Jenny Waurynchuk in Prince Albert in 1954. After completing a Hospital Administration program through the University of Saskatchewan they moved to Eston, SK, where he accepted the position of Hospital Administrator at Eston Union Hospital. In 1968 the family moved back to Prince Albert where Vern became Executive Director of the North Central Regional Hospital Council. Vern's last career move was to Weyburn in 1971, where he was appointed Hospital Administrator of the Weyburn Union Hospital. Vern retired in 1994 and he and Jenny moved to Saskatoon. Vern enjoyed golfing, curling and family get-togethers. His family was very important to him. He was known as "Chris" to his brothers and sisters and in-laws, and he was "Uncle Chris" to his Wilde nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Nelson, Charlie, Stanley, Harold and Doug, his sister, Edna (Bob) Bryden and his son-in-law, Don Cruickshank. Vern is survived by his wife, Jenny, his daughter Brenda (Don Cruickshank) Wilde, son Don (Edie) Wilde, and daughter Linda (Rob) Stephanson, grandchildren Robert (Katrina) Stephanson, Scott Stephanson and Jenna Wilde, great-grandchildren Scarlett and Archer Stephanson, sisters Marie (Don) Maclean and Joyce (Keith) Scott and brother-in-law Bob (Edna) Bryden and many nieces and nephews. Vern was a kind and gentle man and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a family celebration of Vern's life at a later date. The family wishes to thank the nurses and nursing staff at Saskatoon City Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity or organization of your choice. Arrangements in care of Travis Minor - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200





The family of Vern Wilde is saddened to announce his passing at Saskatoon City Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Vern was born on January 11, 1931 in Medicine Hat to Harry and Mabel Wilde. He attended school in Richmound, SK and Maple Creek, and trained as an X-Ray Technician. He then worked in hospitals in Swift Current and Maple Creek. Vern married Jenny Waurynchuk in Prince Albert in 1954. After completing a Hospital Administration program through the University of Saskatchewan they moved to Eston, SK, where he accepted the position of Hospital Administrator at Eston Union Hospital. In 1968 the family moved back to Prince Albert where Vern became Executive Director of the North Central Regional Hospital Council. Vern's last career move was to Weyburn in 1971, where he was appointed Hospital Administrator of the Weyburn Union Hospital. Vern retired in 1994 and he and Jenny moved to Saskatoon. Vern enjoyed golfing, curling and family get-togethers. His family was very important to him. He was known as "Chris" to his brothers and sisters and in-laws, and he was "Uncle Chris" to his Wilde nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Nelson, Charlie, Stanley, Harold and Doug, his sister, Edna (Bob) Bryden and his son-in-law, Don Cruickshank. Vern is survived by his wife, Jenny, his daughter Brenda (Don Cruickshank) Wilde, son Don (Edie) Wilde, and daughter Linda (Rob) Stephanson, grandchildren Robert (Katrina) Stephanson, Scott Stephanson and Jenna Wilde, great-grandchildren Scarlett and Archer Stephanson, sisters Marie (Don) Maclean and Joyce (Keith) Scott and brother-in-law Bob (Edna) Bryden and many nieces and nephews. Vern was a kind and gentle man and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a family celebration of Vern's life at a later date. The family wishes to thank the nurses and nursing staff at Saskatoon City Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity or organization of your choice. Arrangements in care of Travis Minor - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca. Published in Weyburn Review from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close