Violet Hanson October 20, 1930 - April 21, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, Vi Hanson, who passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. Vi was predeceased by her parents, Norman and Lena Cross, husband Dale, her son Darren; brothers: Garnet, Alvin, Glen, Nelson, Roy and Harold; her sisters: Hazel, Beatrice and Reitta. Vi is survived by her children: Dean (Lee), Joy (Jim), Dallas (Tricia) and daughter-in-law Faye. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Brandy (Troy), Dana (Josh), Chad (Tara), Mike (Lindsey), Shane (Roberta), Jamie (Aaron) and Tanner (Nicole); as well as great grandchildren: Carter, Ben, Taylor, Paige, Delaney, Parker, Sawyer, Abbey, Madison, Corbin, Hailey, Rogan, Raya, Addison, and Miller; brother-in-law Morris Pollock; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Violet Leona Cross was born October 20, 1930 and was raised in the Griffin-Fillmore District. Vi married Dale Hanson on July, 1954. They began their married life on the family farm near Fillmore in the "little house" in the same yard as Dale's parents, Rudy and Lillian, later moving into the "big house" where they raised their four children: Dean, Joy, Darren and Dallas. They resided there until 1981 at which time they built a house just "down the road." Vi continued living there after Dale's passing in 1985 until moving to Weyburn in 2001. Vi's passion for cooking and gardening brought joy to many and their home was the gathering place for many family events as well as a favorite holiday place for many nieces and nephews. Vi's family would like to thank all the staff at Mainprize Manor for the wonderful care they provided her during her final years. At Vi's request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Mainprize Manor, Box 239, Midale, SK, S0C 1S0 or the Fillmore Health Centre, Box 246, Fillmore, SK, S0G 1N0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





