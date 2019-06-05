Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Paterson. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Violet Irene Paterson Violet Irene Paterson passed away on May 25, 2019 at the Weyburn General Hospital at age 98. Vi was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gordon Paterson, in 2004; parents, Daniel and Anna Anderson; brothers, Carl (Marion), Albert (Clara), Arvid (Lil), & Daniel (Aileen) Anderson; sisters, Esther (Paul, Arvid), Viva (Johnny), and Elsie (Harold) Johnson; brother-in-law, Roy (Velma) Paterson, and many in-laws from her honorary family, the Allans. Vi was born on May 4, 1921 and grew up on the family farm near Norquay, SK. She was proud of her Swedish ancestry and was blessed throughout her life with an abundance of visits from her cousins living in Sweden. After her adult siblings left home, Vi stayed home to help her parents, with a short period of employment in Yorkton helping a family with housekeeping. In 1954, Vi married Gordon, the love of her life, and they farmed together at Creelman, SK. Vi was devoted to her husband, family, and friends. She hosted many gatherings of friends and family and enjoyed working for the community, the Creelman Agricultural Society, and Creelman United Church. Although there was not much time for hobbies in those days, she enjoyed dancing, curling, the annual Creelman Fair, and other community events. She loved baking and was a master at making buns, cookies, cakes, and pies. An impromptu gathering of friends and neighbours for old time music, dancing, and good food was common at the Paterson house. Vi delighted in spending time with her grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren. When Vi and Gordon retired to Weyburn in 1981, they added a new community of friends and enjoyed cribbage, shuffleboard, and many other activities at the Wheatland Senior Centre. At age 95, Vi moved to the Weyburn Special Care Home, where she received much tender loving care and cultivated a new group of friends. She continued to live life to the fullest with their busy recreation program, including bowling, teas, cribbage, musical entertainment, outings, and many other events. Vi will be lovingly remembered by her son, Roger Paterson (Elva Iwanchuk) of Regina, SK; daughter, Phyllis Paterson (Tom Best) of Saskatoon, SK; daughter-in-law, Trudy Paterson (Kim Lockie) of Creelman, SK; grandchildren, Ryan (Marley), April (Mike), Collin, Brooke, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Jackson; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Allan and Ruth Allan; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A celebration of Vi's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK, followed by lunch and fellowship at the Weyburn Wheatland Senior Centre. Interment will follow at the Golden Gates Cemetery, Creelman, SK. For those who so desire, donations in memory of Vi may be made to The Wheatland Senior Centre or Weyburn Special Care Home Activity Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel. Messages and stories for the family may be left at:





Violet Irene Paterson passed away on May 25, 2019 at the Weyburn General Hospital at age 98. Vi was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gordon Paterson, in 2004; parents, Daniel and Anna Anderson; brothers, Carl (Marion), Albert (Clara), Arvid (Lil), & Daniel (Aileen) Anderson; sisters, Esther (Paul, Arvid), Viva (Johnny), and Elsie (Harold) Johnson; brother-in-law, Roy (Velma) Paterson, and many in-laws from her honorary family, the Allans. Vi was born on May 4, 1921 and grew up on the family farm near Norquay, SK. She was proud of her Swedish ancestry and was blessed throughout her life with an abundance of visits from her cousins living in Sweden. After her adult siblings left home, Vi stayed home to help her parents, with a short period of employment in Yorkton helping a family with housekeeping. In 1954, Vi married Gordon, the love of her life, and they farmed together at Creelman, SK. Vi was devoted to her husband, family, and friends. She hosted many gatherings of friends and family and enjoyed working for the community, the Creelman Agricultural Society, and Creelman United Church. Although there was not much time for hobbies in those days, she enjoyed dancing, curling, the annual Creelman Fair, and other community events. She loved baking and was a master at making buns, cookies, cakes, and pies. An impromptu gathering of friends and neighbours for old time music, dancing, and good food was common at the Paterson house. Vi delighted in spending time with her grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren. When Vi and Gordon retired to Weyburn in 1981, they added a new community of friends and enjoyed cribbage, shuffleboard, and many other activities at the Wheatland Senior Centre. At age 95, Vi moved to the Weyburn Special Care Home, where she received much tender loving care and cultivated a new group of friends. She continued to live life to the fullest with their busy recreation program, including bowling, teas, cribbage, musical entertainment, outings, and many other events. Vi will be lovingly remembered by her son, Roger Paterson (Elva Iwanchuk) of Regina, SK; daughter, Phyllis Paterson (Tom Best) of Saskatoon, SK; daughter-in-law, Trudy Paterson (Kim Lockie) of Creelman, SK; grandchildren, Ryan (Marley), April (Mike), Collin, Brooke, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Jackson; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Allan and Ruth Allan; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A celebration of Vi's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK, followed by lunch and fellowship at the Weyburn Wheatland Senior Centre. Interment will follow at the Golden Gates Cemetery, Creelman, SK. For those who so desire, donations in memory of Vi may be made to The Wheatland Senior Centre or Weyburn Special Care Home Activity Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel. Messages and stories for the family may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from June 5 to June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close