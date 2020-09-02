Vitalis Ernesto Stephano Gomes October 29, 1933 - August 26, 2020 Vitalis Ernesto Stephano Gomes, Vity as known to some, Doc Gomes as known by most, or Papa Doc as was affectionately nicknamed by his family, was born in the town of Palmyra, Trinidad. Young Vity received his grade school education at Mount St. Benedict before leaving home at an early age to attend Black Rock College in Dublin, Ireland, for his undergraduate studies. Upon completion he enrolled in the prestigious Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, also in Dublin, to work towards his degree in medicine. Sometime, during the great demands of medical school, a young Irish model, Ita Swan, caught his eye. The Royal College was renowned for its advancements in medical training, however, Vity quickly discovered there was no cure for the butterflies that fluttered in his stomach when she was around. His remedy was to marry her. On July 2, 1960, three years before his convocation, he did just that. Before graduating, two little Gomes, Clodagh and Kyra, would be welcomed into the world. Vity would spend five years, post-graduation, specializing in Obstetrics and Gynaecology in England, where their family grew by two more babies with the arrival of Nicole and their only son Vitalis. In 1969, Vity accepted a new opportunity halfway around the world in Fillmore, Saskatchewan. Three years would pass and they would move down the road to Weyburn, where he would practice for the next twenty years. In 1991, Vity moved to Regina to practice until his retirement. Sadly, in 2002, his beloved Ita passed away. Life became lonely for Vity, but as luck would have it, he eventually found a new special someone, Barbara Birkett. In 2005, he retired from medicine and relocated to the Niagara Peninsula Region in southern Ontario to start a new chapter of his life with her. Together they loved, laughed and enjoyed life until Vity peacefully left us on the evening of August 26, 2020, from their home in Fonthill, Ontario. Over the past couple years he'd been beset by health issues, some brief, others ongoing, yet with the same modest dignity and humble sophistication he personified his entire life he persevered, until God called for him. Vity is predeceased by his wife Ita and his mother Clothilde and father Ernesto. He is survived by his loving partner of the past fifteen years, Barbara Birkett, his four children Clodagh Gomes, Kyra Gomes-Andreas (Kelvin), Nicole Gomes-Garrett (Terry) and Vitalis Gomes (Rhonda). He also leaves behind grandchildren, Siobhan (Jason), Brennan (Cateline), Reegan, Cole, Shea, Ireland and Skylan, as well as great-grandchildren, Kian, Jake and Kayce. Also left to mourn his passing are his sisters, Jacqueline, Odette (Allen), Ann-Marie (Trevor), and Charmaine, their families, and numerous nieces and nephews. Vity enjoyed reading, travelling and cooking gourmet meals. He loved the Roughriders and big family gatherings. What made his life complete, however, was helping others. It was who he was. When the end of life comes it is not what we have acquired that really matters, but rather what we have shared. It won't be our competences that will be assessed, it will be our character. When the end finally arrives it is not our successes we will be measured on, but instead our significance. William Penn wrote that the truest end to life is to know a life that never ends. Vitalis Gomes will long be remembered as the epitome of such a life. The gravity of his kindness and the magnitude of his generosity will forever live in anyone who made him a part of their lives. Because he was a man who led by example, in lieu of flowers or donations, it would be Vity's wish we all do our part to make this world a better place to be for everyone.







