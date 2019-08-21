Walter Cavanagh Cavanagh, Walter Forbes (Professor Emeritus at York University. PhD, MBA and CA) passed away at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on January 31st, 2019. He was 80 years old. Forbes was a loving father to his children, Sheila Lynn Cavanagh and Gary William Cavanagh. He adored his grandchildren, Scott Cavanagh, Ben Cavanagh, Diana Weiler and Gary's wife Mary Cavanagh. Forbes grew up in Weyburn Saskatchewan and had fond memories of friends and family from western Canada. Toward the end of his life, he enjoyed friends at Sandy Cove Acres in Innisfil, Ontario and in Tarpon Springs, Florida. The last remaining member of his family of origin is his sister Joy Sharpe, but there are many surviving relatives in the Cavanagh clan. Forbes will be remembered for his adventurous-spirit and exhaustive desire to travel. He used his knowledge of numbers, odds and risk at the poker table. There will not be a service. Messages of condolence may be left at peacefultransition.ca. Memorial donations in memory of Forbes can be made to the national MPS Society atwww.mpssociety.org/give.
Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019