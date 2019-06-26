Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Johnson. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Walter Donald Johnson Walter Donald Johnson was born December 14, 1934 and passed away June 15, 2019 at the age of 84 at the Radville Marian Health Centre. Walter Johnson was the 9th child of 14 born to Henry Markus Johnson and Alma Gustava (Hendrickson) Johnson on the family farm west of Pangman, Saskatchewan. After finishing his schooling at age 17, Walter worked multiple jobs in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia from washing cars, cat skinning, renting farmland, dragline work in Dafoe, construction work, planting trees on Vancouver Island, working for a water drilling company and backhoe operating. In 1959 Walter and brother, Floyd started Johnson Drilling and ran it for 15 years. Walter married the love of his life Iris in 1963 and celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2018. Iris and Walter were members of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pangman, Saskatchewan until its closing in 1996 and then transferred membership to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Ogema. Walter's interests lay in farming and animals and of course family. Many family vacations were spent visiting relatives as far away as B.C. and the United States. Walter kept the Black Oak School district bus route open in the winters as he had a snow plow. He was also a member of the volunteer fire department in Pangman for a number of years. Unquestioningly, he did so much in the community including helping to build the recreation centre and the church. Walter assisted the operations with both the church and community events. Walter and Iris moved to the farm they bought in 1966 and personally farmed it until 2009. He will forever be remembered as a quiet, patient, happy and gentle man and the best husband, father and grandfather we could ever ask for. We have been blessed. Survived by his wife, Iris (Surring); sons, Marlon (Laurie) Johnson, Regina, SK; Reid (Shannon) Johnson, Yellow Grass, SK; daughter, Chara (Daniel) Carre, Hinton, AB; grandchildren, Evan (Dallis) Johnson, Meagan (Shawn) Johnson, Zech, Reuben and Jesse Johnson, Vaughn and Jared Carre; sisters, Grace Otterson, Osoyoos, B.C. and Carol (William) Lipsett, Grand Forks B.C.; brothers, Doyle (Darlene) Johnson, Pritchard, B.C., Harvey (Charmane) Johnson, Weyburn, SK; mother-in-law, Pearl Surring, Weyburn, SK; 7 sisters-in-law, 5 brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters, 5 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law, 1 niece, 1 nephew and father-in-law, Gilbert Surring. The Funeral Service was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Ogema, Saskatchewan with Pastor G. J. Kim officiating. Interment took place in Pangman Cemetery, Pangman, Saskatchewan. Lunch and Fellowship followed at the Ogema Deep South Pioneer Museum. Donations may be made in memory of Walter to the Deep South Personal Care Home, Pangman, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Mark Johnson, Adrian Johnson, Barry Sample, Meagan Johnson, Daniel Carre and Darcy Barth. All who shared in Walter's life and those in attendance were considered honourary pallbearers. Condolences may be left at





Walter Donald Johnson was born December 14, 1934 and passed away June 15, 2019 at the age of 84 at the Radville Marian Health Centre. Walter Johnson was the 9th child of 14 born to Henry Markus Johnson and Alma Gustava (Hendrickson) Johnson on the family farm west of Pangman, Saskatchewan. After finishing his schooling at age 17, Walter worked multiple jobs in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia from washing cars, cat skinning, renting farmland, dragline work in Dafoe, construction work, planting trees on Vancouver Island, working for a water drilling company and backhoe operating. In 1959 Walter and brother, Floyd started Johnson Drilling and ran it for 15 years. Walter married the love of his life Iris in 1963 and celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2018. Iris and Walter were members of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pangman, Saskatchewan until its closing in 1996 and then transferred membership to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Ogema. Walter's interests lay in farming and animals and of course family. Many family vacations were spent visiting relatives as far away as B.C. and the United States. Walter kept the Black Oak School district bus route open in the winters as he had a snow plow. He was also a member of the volunteer fire department in Pangman for a number of years. Unquestioningly, he did so much in the community including helping to build the recreation centre and the church. Walter assisted the operations with both the church and community events. Walter and Iris moved to the farm they bought in 1966 and personally farmed it until 2009. He will forever be remembered as a quiet, patient, happy and gentle man and the best husband, father and grandfather we could ever ask for. We have been blessed. Survived by his wife, Iris (Surring); sons, Marlon (Laurie) Johnson, Regina, SK; Reid (Shannon) Johnson, Yellow Grass, SK; daughter, Chara (Daniel) Carre, Hinton, AB; grandchildren, Evan (Dallis) Johnson, Meagan (Shawn) Johnson, Zech, Reuben and Jesse Johnson, Vaughn and Jared Carre; sisters, Grace Otterson, Osoyoos, B.C. and Carol (William) Lipsett, Grand Forks B.C.; brothers, Doyle (Darlene) Johnson, Pritchard, B.C., Harvey (Charmane) Johnson, Weyburn, SK; mother-in-law, Pearl Surring, Weyburn, SK; 7 sisters-in-law, 5 brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters, 5 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law, 1 niece, 1 nephew and father-in-law, Gilbert Surring. The Funeral Service was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Ogema, Saskatchewan with Pastor G. J. Kim officiating. Interment took place in Pangman Cemetery, Pangman, Saskatchewan. Lunch and Fellowship followed at the Ogema Deep South Pioneer Museum. Donations may be made in memory of Walter to the Deep South Personal Care Home, Pangman, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Mark Johnson, Adrian Johnson, Barry Sample, Meagan Johnson, Daniel Carre and Darcy Barth. All who shared in Walter's life and those in attendance were considered honourary pallbearers. Condolences may be left at www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from June 26 to June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close