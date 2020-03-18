Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanner Mary. View Sign Obituary

101 years 1918 ~ 2020 On March 9, Mary Rebecca McNeil Wanner a gentle, generous, kind and grand woman, formerly of Weyburn passed away at the age of 101 years in Medicine Hat Alberta. Mary was predeceased by, her loving husband of 53 years, Kasper Adam Wanner, brother Malcolm McNeil, and parents James and Ethel McNeil. She was the last surviving member of her "Wanner" generation. Mary leaves to mourn a large extended family including; sons James (Jim) and Rita (Johnson) Wanner of Weyburn and Robert (Bob) and Joan (Emard) Wanner of Medicine Hat; grandchildren Shauna (Vincent) Crowley, Stephanie (Trent Bjorndahl) Wanner, Robyn (Shawn Lewis) Wanner and Nicoelle (Tyler Wiens) Wanner, Robert (Christine Tricky) Wanner and Denean Wanner; her sister-in-law Janet McNeil; 12 great grandchildren Maiah, Cian, Nathan, Ella, Joshua, Xavier, Zachary, Amelia, Marinn, Gibson, Mira and Mathew; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral dates in Medicine Hat and internment in Weyburn will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts in Mary's memory may be made to AJ Loan Cupboard or to Canadians Reaching Out to the World's Children Foundation (CARO) or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada (JDRF). Condolences may be sent through www.saamis.com or to [email protected] subject heading Mary Wanner. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SAAMIS MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM, "The Chapel in the Park", Medicine Hat, Alberta. Should you wish any additional information, please telephone 1-800-317-2647 Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020

