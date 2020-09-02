Wayne Holdstock Wayne Holdstock was born on September 9, 1932 on the farm that his grandparents' homesteaded in 1899. He was the oldest child of Les and Beatrice Holdstock. He attended the Wheat Centre School north of the farm until grade eleven, and then he finished his schooling at Weyburn Collegiate. After graduation he started farming with his father. Wayne married Darlene Malley in 1954. Soon after they were married they moved into a suite that was built onto the farmhouse on the family farm. They raised two sons, Roger and Brad. The family farm was a mixed operation, a combination of grain, cattle and at one time, they also raised hogs. Wayne's sons were involved in hockey and baseball. This led Wayne to become a hockey coach in the winter and baseball coach in the summer. Wayne served as president on Weyburn Minor Hockey and Weyburn Minor Ball while the boys were involved in minor sports. In 1972, the first Murray Grey cattle were bought. With that came the formation of Darway Farms - W.K. Holdstock and Sons. Many years were spent travelling across western Canada showing the Murray Greys. Wayne was the president of the National Murray Grey Association, with Darlene becoming the Secretary of the association during the 1980's. Wayne's herd won numerous championships and awards, including winning premier breeder and exhibitor multiple times.Wayne and Darlene started building a new home on the family farm in 1986 and moved into the home in 1987. Together they spent countless hours maintaining a backyard that many compared to a park. The Murray Grey herd was dispersed in 1990, and the farming operation then moved to a commercial cow/calf operation with a small feedlot. Cattle were always his passion, and he took great pride in his herd. Wayne maintained his own herd of cattle until the fall of 2019. After the cattle were sold, Wayne and Darlene moved into the condo in Weyburn. Even after moving to town, he made daily trips to the farm, as well as checking in on the barns at Marla and Ryan's yards. He also made sure to have daily visits with his great grandchildren. Wayne was proud of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was always sure to attend all their Christmas concerts, hockey games, baseball games, horse shows and cattle shows. He felt very fortunate that he got to watch his children and grandchildren grow up in the same yard that he was born and raised in. Wayne enjoyed his daily coffee with the guys. He rarely missed their morning coffee chats. Wayne will be remembered for his sense of humor and his quick wit. He will be dearly missed. Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Les and Beatrice Holdstock; in laws, Frank and Gertrude Malley; brother, John "Jack" Holdstock; grandson in law, Chad Johnstone and brother in law, Maurice Latour. Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Darlene Holdstock of Weyburn, SK; son, Roger (Joanne) Holdstock of Weyburn, SK; son, Brad (Joyce) Holdstock of Okotoks, AB; grandchildren: Marla Holdstock, Ryan (Kali) Holdstock & their children, William Bushell, Hadley, Rhea and Maren Holdstock; Brynn (Allie) Holdstock & their daughter, Avery Holdstock; and Robyn Holdstock; sisters, Joan (Wayne) Maguire, Janice Latour and Helen (Alfred) Jacob; sisters in law, Morag Holdstock, Marian (Al) Grier & Marianne Holdstock as well as nieces, nephews and friends. A Graveside Service & Interment was held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating. Donations in memory of Wayne may be made to the Weyburn Agricultural Society at PO Box 699, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, S4H 2K1.







