Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Robert Cooper. View Sign Obituary

Wayne Robert Cooper Peacefully, at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital on Monday November 4, 2019. Wayne Cooper, of Picton, formerly of Bloomfield, at the age of 80. Born in Weyburn, SK, Wayne served his country in the RCAF for 22 years with postings throughout Canada and in California and Ohio and then finished his working career as a financial advisor in Belleville a further 22 years. Beloved husband for over 55 years of Flo (nee Mallory). Loved father of Stephanie Cooper of Winnipeg, Stephen Cooper & Laurie Kennegeisser of Ottawa and Diana Cooper & Gil Leclerc of Bloomfield. Proud grandfather of Eddie, Micah, Morgan, Josh, Megan, Jack and Tristan. Dear brother of Garry and the late Carol Downton. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Bloomfield Town Hall on Saturday November 9th from 1 until 3 p.m. Private family interment will be held. If desired, donations to Sleeping Children Around the World or Bloomfield United Church would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, Picton, ON.





Peacefully, at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital on Monday November 4, 2019. Wayne Cooper, of Picton, formerly of Bloomfield, at the age of 80. Born in Weyburn, SK, Wayne served his country in the RCAF for 22 years with postings throughout Canada and in California and Ohio and then finished his working career as a financial advisor in Belleville a further 22 years. Beloved husband for over 55 years of Flo (nee Mallory). Loved father of Stephanie Cooper of Winnipeg, Stephen Cooper & Laurie Kennegeisser of Ottawa and Diana Cooper & Gil Leclerc of Bloomfield. Proud grandfather of Eddie, Micah, Morgan, Josh, Megan, Jack and Tristan. Dear brother of Garry and the late Carol Downton. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Bloomfield Town Hall on Saturday November 9th from 1 until 3 p.m. Private family interment will be held. If desired, donations to Sleeping Children Around the World or Bloomfield United Church would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, Picton, ON. Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close