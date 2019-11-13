Wayne Robert Cooper Peacefully, at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital on Monday November 4, 2019. Wayne Cooper, of Picton, formerly of Bloomfield, at the age of 80. Born in Weyburn, SK, Wayne served his country in the RCAF for 22 years with postings throughout Canada and in California and Ohio and then finished his working career as a financial advisor in Belleville a further 22 years. Beloved husband for over 55 years of Flo (nee Mallory). Loved father of Stephanie Cooper of Winnipeg, Stephen Cooper & Laurie Kennegeisser of Ottawa and Diana Cooper & Gil Leclerc of Bloomfield. Proud grandfather of Eddie, Micah, Morgan, Josh, Megan, Jack and Tristan. Dear brother of Garry and the late Carol Downton. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Bloomfield Town Hall on Saturday November 9th from 1 until 3 p.m. Private family interment will be held. If desired, donations to Sleeping Children Around the World or Bloomfield United Church would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home, Picton, ON.
Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019