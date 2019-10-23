In loving memory of Wendy Lou Fladeland January 2, 1954 to October 23, 2015 They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache That lies behind our smiles. No one knows how many times We have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt. You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to be without. Forever remembered and always loved, Wayne, Del, Lisa, Dawson, Rylan, Braden, Clint, Benz, Tave, Louelle.
Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019