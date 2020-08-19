Wesley Evalt Schultz October 1, 1928 - August 11, 2020
Wesley Evalt Schultz passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years. He was predeceased by his parents William and Bertha Schultz; his wife of 64 years, Ruby Schultz; sisters: Lydia Borys, Gunda Busch, Alma and Olga Schultz; and brother Leon Schultz. Wes is survived by his daughter Bev (Calvin) Hill; his granddaughter Ronna Hill-Schnell (Trent) and his great-granddaughter Madison Hill-Schnell as well as his in-laws, numerous nephews, nieces and relatives. Wes was born October 1, 1928 in the Yellow Grass area and was the youngest of the family of one brother and four sisters. He received his schooling in a country school called Kilmarnick. After school he remained farming with his dad until 1951 when he married Ruby (Arndt). They then continued farming and also working in Weyburn. Ruby worked at Safeway and Sears while Wes first worked at Ramsay & Bird. After that he worked for the RM of Wellington for 7 years, thereafter he served as a Councilor of Division #3 for 8 years. They then moved to Weyburn in 1972 and Wes worked for Dreis Brothers and Great Plains Ford as a car salesman until 1982. They sold the farm in 1978 and then went on to manage a filling station being the Lightening Lube till he retired in 1982. But he never really got farming out of his blood as every spring and fall he would be out helping with seeding or running a combine for someone. They enjoyed life around Colfax and Cedoux, socializing with their friends at dances, curling and playing cards. For a number of years, Wes and Ruby travelled down south to Phoenix for a month or so with their friends. Wes also enjoyed a drink or two with his friends and relatives.There are many thanks to be given but most importantly we want to thank all nurses and staff at House 3 at Tatagwa View for their compassionate care and support throughout his stay. A Graveside Service was held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, SK with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are all in attendance. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Wes may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 504 Windsor Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 0W5. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com
