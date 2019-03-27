Wilbur Grams Wilbur Ross Grams, late of Weyburn, SK passed away March 14, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Wilbur was predeceased by his parents Carl and Lily Grams, his brothers: Ken and Don; and his nephew Scott Grams. He is survived by his sister Doris (Delbert) Flaten; sister-in-law Dorothy Grams; as well as nieces, nephews and several cousins. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Wilbur may be made to the Parkinson's Society of Saskatchewan, #110 B ~ 2103 Airport Drive, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 6W2. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time".
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur Grams.
RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
1825 1st Avenue NE
Weyburn, SK S4H 2L5
(306) 848-0333
Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019