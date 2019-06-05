Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred Jacobson. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Wilfred Jacobson Wilfred John Jacobson, late of late of Lake Alma, SK, passed away May 25, 2019 at the age of 81 years. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Lilly Jacobson; father and mother-in-law, Clifford and Mildred Bloor; brothers-in-law, Clinton Bloor and Ted Tiefenbach. Wilfred is survived by wife Thelma; his children: Charlene (Rick), Jeff, Alton, Danny (Lindsey) and Twila; grandchildren: James Anderson [Ava, Dakota Natalie]; Jeremy (Randi) Anderson [Paislee, Huxley], Owen (Rachel) Anderson [Jeremy, Shane, Aubrey, Carmen], Derek (Kaelee) Anderson [Jace], Laurae (Justin) Kessler, Austin Anderson, Darcy (Riane) Jacobson, Dylan Jacobson, Emma Jacobson; brother, Odin (Beatrice) Jacobson and Lawrence (Molly) Jacobson; sisters: Shirley (Tommy) Paul, Violet Edmunds, Thelmona (Chris) Tatarliov; and his loyal pet, Ricco. Wilfred was born February 10, 1938 at Ratcliffe, SK. On October 8, 1965, he married Thelma Bloor. Wilfred was a quiet hardworking cowboy, through and through. He never said "No" to anyone and always offered to lend a hand or do a job that no one else wanted to work at. Wilfred was good with animals and enjoyed breaking horses and raised Hereford cattle. He will be missed by his loyal pet companion, Ricco. Wilfred had many interests in many employment activities such as chariot racing, Thoroughbred horses, farming, drilling rigs and grader operator. He held many positions in the community, such as the community vet, the Mayor and Water Commissioner of Lake Alma, SK. Wilfred's greatest accomplishments in his life were being a good husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as being a good neighbor. A Visitation was held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at Saron Cemetery, Lake Alma, SK with Pastor Kelly Henning officiating. Active Pallbearers were: James Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, Owen Anderson, Derek Anderson, Austin Anderson, Darcy Jacobson and Dylan Jacobson. Luncheon was held at the Lake Alma Hall, Lake Alma. For family and friends so wishing donations in memory of Wilfred may be made to the Borderline Saddle Club, c/o Jami Storle, General Delivery, Lake Alma, SK, S0C 1M0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





Wilfred John Jacobson, late of late of Lake Alma, SK, passed away May 25, 2019 at the age of 81 years. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Lilly Jacobson; father and mother-in-law, Clifford and Mildred Bloor; brothers-in-law, Clinton Bloor and Ted Tiefenbach. Wilfred is survived by wife Thelma; his children: Charlene (Rick), Jeff, Alton, Danny (Lindsey) and Twila; grandchildren: James Anderson [Ava, Dakota Natalie]; Jeremy (Randi) Anderson [Paislee, Huxley], Owen (Rachel) Anderson [Jeremy, Shane, Aubrey, Carmen], Derek (Kaelee) Anderson [Jace], Laurae (Justin) Kessler, Austin Anderson, Darcy (Riane) Jacobson, Dylan Jacobson, Emma Jacobson; brother, Odin (Beatrice) Jacobson and Lawrence (Molly) Jacobson; sisters: Shirley (Tommy) Paul, Violet Edmunds, Thelmona (Chris) Tatarliov; and his loyal pet, Ricco. Wilfred was born February 10, 1938 at Ratcliffe, SK. On October 8, 1965, he married Thelma Bloor. Wilfred was a quiet hardworking cowboy, through and through. He never said "No" to anyone and always offered to lend a hand or do a job that no one else wanted to work at. Wilfred was good with animals and enjoyed breaking horses and raised Hereford cattle. He will be missed by his loyal pet companion, Ricco. Wilfred had many interests in many employment activities such as chariot racing, Thoroughbred horses, farming, drilling rigs and grader operator. He held many positions in the community, such as the community vet, the Mayor and Water Commissioner of Lake Alma, SK. Wilfred's greatest accomplishments in his life were being a good husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as being a good neighbor. A Visitation was held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at Saron Cemetery, Lake Alma, SK with Pastor Kelly Henning officiating. Active Pallbearers were: James Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, Owen Anderson, Derek Anderson, Austin Anderson, Darcy Jacobson and Dylan Jacobson. Luncheon was held at the Lake Alma Hall, Lake Alma. For family and friends so wishing donations in memory of Wilfred may be made to the Borderline Saddle Club, c/o Jami Storle, General Delivery, Lake Alma, SK, S0C 1M0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time". Published in Weyburn Review from June 5 to June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close