Willard Hamann August 14, 1928 - July 26, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Willard Hamann on July 26, 2020 at nearly 92 years of age. He was born in Regina on August 14, 1928, one of seven children of the late John and Minnie Hamann. Willard was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ida; daughter Paulette; sons-in-law Colin Beale and Brian Rasmussen; great-grandson Spencer Rasmussen, two brothers, three sisters, and numerous in-laws. Raised on a farm in Zehner, Willard was a successful businessman in Regina, Goodwater, and Weyburn. He was also a lay minister of the Lutheran Evangelical Church. Willard is survived by his daughter Janet (Earl) Duncan; sons Alan and Michael (James McNinch); 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister Marlyn Bundus; brother-in-law Arnold (Alma) Wolf; sister-in-law Mabel Wolf, and many nephews and nieces. Many thanks for the care provided by the staff in Harvest Haven at Broadway Terrace and the staff in Emergency and Unit 4A of the Pasqua Hospital. Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be a private family interment. Those wishing to honor Willard's memory may make a donation in his name to a charity of their choice. To leave an on-line message of condolence, please visit: www.leefunerals.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Lee Funeral Home & Crematorium, 3101 Dewdney Avenue, Regina, Saskatchewan S4T 0Y5.