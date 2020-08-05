William "Bill" Abel November 4, 1944 - July 25, 2020 Bill passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents: Albert and Nellie (Rosiak) Abel, brother: Richard (Dick) Abel, sister: Joyce Puddephatt, sister -in-law: Diana Abel, brother-in-law: Len Puddephatt, great grandson: Kaiden Dafoe, nephews: Fred Abel and Steven Caswell, nieces: Kimberley Abel and Stacey Abel, father and mother-in-law: Bernard and Mildred Jordan, sister-in-law: Leslie MacKenzie, brother-in-law: Grady Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Gina, son: Bud (Catherine) Abel, daughter: Carrie (Blaine) Harper, step-daughter: Tanya (Curtis Trithardt) Weber, step-son: Jesse (Cora Neufeld) Weber, brother: Robert (Bob) (Pat) Abel, sister: Debbie Hayward, bothers-in-law: Kirby and Craig Jordan, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Bill was born in Saskatoon on November 4, 1944. The family moved to Weyburn where Bill grew up and worked at several jobs. He drove a Coke truck and propane truck, worked in the oil fields, ran a painting business with his father and brothers, but his passion was being a projectionist at the theatres and drive-ins in Weyburn and Regina. He was a member of the Weyburn Elks Lodge, when it was in existence, a member of the Weyburn Legion and a member of IATSE. Anyone who met Bill, knew how much he loved his Pilsner beer. "So to all his friends and acquaintances -- please raise a cold one in his memory." A very special thank-you goes out to the staff at the Regina General Hospital, Pasqua Hospital, and Regina Wascana Grace Hospice for the excellent care that Bill received during his stays in the hospitals and hospice. The family would also like to thank the staff of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's memory to: Regina Wascana Grace Hospice, 50 Angus Road, Regina, SK, S4R 8P6. A Private Family Graveside Service for Bill will be held on August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Sk. The Family invites you to participate only via Facebook Live on the Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.







