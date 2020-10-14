William (Bill) Holliday
William (Bill) Harvey Holliday age 64, late of Goodwater Saskatchewan, passed away September 29, 2020. Bill is predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Naomi Holliday; brother Barry Holliday; and nephew Karl Holliday. Bill is survived by his wife Jayne Hunter, his daughter Lauren Holliday (Kurtis Gaudet) and his son Marshall Holliday (Dakota Kosior); his brother Ken (Cecile) Holliday; his sisters, Barbara (Don) Farrell and Faye (Ken) Cameron; sister in law Marion Holliday; mother in law June Hunter; a number of nieces and nephews and their families; and his animal companions: Cooper, P.J. and Buster. Bill was a good and honorable man. He was loving and devoted to his family. He remained a steadfast friend. He was an accomplished lawyer and fine rancher. A private gathering was held at Bill's home to honor and remember him. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations can be made in his memory to the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com
