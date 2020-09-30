William "Bill" Hunt 1948 - 2020
Bill and Linda completed each other in every way. It is with crushing sorrow and in lieu of a formal gathering at this time that Linda invites family and friends to sip a glass of wine, pour a wee dram of scotch, hoist a pint of Guinness or savour a fine cognac or grand marnier as you remember and toast the life of Bill, her most beloved husband. Bill recalled fondly his early years in Weyburn with father Raymond and mother Jean (nee Dingwall) until their untimely passings within months of each other. At the age of 13, Bill and sisters Thedra and Janice moved to Carlyle into the growing family home of Rev. N. Stewart and Gwen Dingwall and special cousins, Janet, Sheldon and Karen. It was in Weyburn, nurtured further in Carlyle, that Bill found his first passion in life - golf. He began at the age of 5 and developed into a scratch player. He didn't like to pay much heed to scoring, he just loved to hit the ball being somewhat famous for his chip ins. Bill reveled in Carlyle and valued the good friends he made there. There were many fun memories of golfing and lake time in Kenosee and White Bear. Post-secondary, Bill moved to Toronto for a short time before returning to Saskatoon and the U of S. It was at the MUB where he found his 2nd life passion - duplicate bridge. He joined the Saskatoon Bridge Club where he served as treasurer for several years and where he became a life master. Developed throughout his life, Bill's 3rd passion was travel. In the early years, Bill and Linda travelled extensively in Canada and most U.S. states. In later years they would delight in many tours abroad and down under while enjoying the comradery of delightful co-travelers. His favourite place in Canada was Bonivista, Newfoundland and Labrador, in Europe Zermat, SZ. Bill's first notable employer was Accounts Receivable at Sterling Distributors. He then took employment as Manager of City View Optometry in Regina. It was while there that Bill at the age of 43 suffered a massive stroke that left him with severe communication and physical deficits. He would never be employable again. Bill did not pity his life's circumstances; he simply adapted to them without malice. He persevered in life continuing with his passions albeit with diminished abilities. Bill honed his skills, becoming an outstanding home cook taking those responsibilities very seriously. His demeanor never changed as he continued with the same gentle humour and manner. He had the same smile, the same twinkle and the same gentleness always even as vascular dementia diminished his capacity, the illness never changed who he was. He remained a gentle, kind, thoughtful man. He had no regrets in life. Bill departed life peacefully after a day lounging and listening to many of his rock n roll favs. It ended serenely to kd lang's Hallelujah one of his very favourites while holding Linda's hand one last time. Bill was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Jean, guardians Rev. N. Stewart and Gwen Dingwall, special cousins Karen Stewart, Drs. Daniel and Mark Wilson. Father-in-law Bruce and and his beloved mother-in-law Velva Summerfeldt. He will be cherished in memory forever by his wife Linda (nee Summerfeldt) whose life he shared as one. Sisters Thedra Hunt (Bernie Slogotski) of Calgary and Janice (Ben) Partyka of Meadow Lake. Bill was so proud from a distance of his nephews and nieces Ryan and Geri-Lynne Slogotski (Ethan, Lizzie, Payton) Victoria; Lesia Partyka and Dr. Alan Murray (Sam, Grace) Ottawa; Brendine Partyka (Cleo) Kingston. Brother and sister-in-law Scott and Jan Summerfeldt. His little "Bubba" Niece Bethany and Landen Bold (Lily, Evie, Odin) with whom many Sunday meals have been shared. Special cousins Janet Wilson (Cara and Matt, Jonathan and Amanda), Sheldon Dingwall (Christiana, Evangelina,Thomas). Many thanks to the Home and Palliative Care Teams, Drs. Mark Lees and Calvin Wells and to the former staff of the Luther Seniors Day Program. Special thanks to some exceptional friends who always recognized Bill for who he was and never left him far from their thoughts: Ron and June Bold, golfing buddy Warren Booker, Bonnie Glessing, Darlene and Murray Hainer, Dave Hallett, Ray Hart, Jerry and Rubi Holder, Don Hunter, Addie Loomes, Joan Seed (dec), Donna and Michael Summerfeldt, Rob and Joan Wilson and the always kind and concerned Chalet Gardens A neighbours. Special thanks to Betty Payne and Lydia Schroeder for their tender support these last few weeks. If you wish you may in Bill's memory donations can be made to the Luther Day Program or to RUH Hospital Foundation. Arrangements in care of David Schurr - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca