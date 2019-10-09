Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Swanson. View Sign Obituary

William (Bill) Swanson It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Swanson late of Prince Albert (formerly of Weyburn) on September 19, 2019 at the age of 92, with a short battle of cancer. He was predeceased by his wife Madeline, sons Allan and Merlin, his parents Peter and Mabel Swanson and brother Andy. Bill is survived by his daughter Lois (Gord) Simpson of Christopher Lake, 1 son Jack of Calgary. 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his sisters Caroline of Abbottsford and Helen of Calgary, Allans wife Natasha and 2 children in the Ukraine, 2 daughters in law, as well as many relatives. A celebration of life will take place at the Wheatland Seniors in Weyburn on October 19, at 1pm. Lunch will be served after.





