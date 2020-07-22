Wilma Catherine Reitler November 14, 1929 - July 3, 2020
Wilma Catherine Reitler, late of Weyburn, SK passed away July 3, 2020 at the age of 90 years.She was predeceased by her parents, Lloyd and Clara Benning; her husband Hans; brothers: infant brother Gerald, Ron, Henry, Brian; sister Marion Skjonsby; sisters-in-law: Ingrid Benning, Annie (Jake) Fellner, Mary Reitler; brothers-in-law, Charles (Pete) Anderson and Peter (Shirley) Reitler. Wilma is survived by her sisters, Vera Anderson and Carolyn (Kenneth) Kennedy; her brothers: Patrick (Loretta) Benning, James (Patricia) Benning, Clif (Dorothy) Benning, Gregory (Bonnie) Benning; sisters-in-law, Florence Benning, Sandra (Brian) Bakken; brother-in-law Wilf (Mariann) Skjonsby; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Wilma was born on November 14, 1929 to Lloyd and Clara (Mclean) Benning. She grew up on a farm south of Weyburn, SK. Wilma's childhood was the typical life of a child growing up in the 1930s. She went to South Weyburn School, for a time riding a Shetland pony. Being the oldest of a large family, she was always involved in chores and being her mother's helper. Wilma attended Weyburn Collegiate graduating in 1946 then went on to take teacher training at "Normal School" in Moose Jaw, SK. She taught at several one-room country schools and in 1950 moved to Khedive, SK. In 1951, she married a local farmer "Hans Reitler." As well as being an efficient house wife, Wilma continued to teach school. She was well known as a piano teacher and continued her music education in Weyburn. After Hans passed away in 1968, Wilma moved to Regina where she taught school until she retired in 1990. She shared her home with her dog, "MacDuff" until she moved to Marian Chateau. In 2017 she became a resident at Parkway Lodge in Weyburn where she passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at the age of ninety. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK, with Fr. Francis Plaparampil celebrant. Urn Bearer was Dale Anderson. Interment followed the service at the Pangman Cemetery, Pangman, SK.For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Wilma may be made to the Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation, Box 1416, Weyburn, SK, S4H 3J9. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com
"Honouring Life and Celebrating Memories."