Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333

Yvette "Marie" Hoffart Yvette "Marie" Hoffart, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away June 2, 2019 at 86 years. Yvette was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Bertha Tessier; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Katherine Hoffart; her beloved sons, Laverne (1976) and Keith (1980). Yvette is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Ralph Hoffart; her children: Eugene and Debbie Hoffart, Ken and Mildred Hoffart, Laura and Ernest Tessier, Garry and Barb Hoffart, Roy and Rhonda Hoffart, Paul and Francine Hoffart, Irene and Burt Laird and Garnet and Rhonda Hoffart; 28 grandchildren and their spouses/partners; 51 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Prayers for Yvette were held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK with Fr. Gerry Bauche, celebrant. Active Pallbearers were: Regan Hoffart, James Hoffart, Darrel Tessier, Selina Hoffart, Shaun Hoffart, Luke Hoffart and Keith Hoffart. Funeral luncheon followed at lower McKenna Hall, Weyburn, SK. A Private Family Interment was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK. Yvette married Ralph Hoffart on June 3, 1952 and lived on a farm in the Minton area. In 1963, Yvette and Ralph moved their family of 7 children to a farm at Bengough, SK, having 3 more children, for a total of 10 children, 8 boys and 2 girls. There was always food, drink, conversation, laughter, and best of all, loving her family. Yvette's hobbies were crocheting, quilting, puzzles, gardening, cooking and praying her rosary. The loss of her 2 sons, Laverne and Keith, was a devastating time. This tested and strengthened her faith. Yvette was accepting, devoted, a role model, compassionate, optimistic, encouraging and always forgiving. She was admired by her friends and family. We were truly blessed. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Yvette may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 2550 ~ 12th Avenue, Suite 301, Regina, SK, S4P 3X1. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





