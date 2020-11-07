Home

BOTTEN, Agatha Martha Doris (Martha). Peacefully on November 4, 2020, Aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Ernie. Dearly loved Mum of Judith, Ann and Phil, Margaret, Lorraine and Darron, Ruth and Don, and Debbie and Colin. A much loved Nana and Great Nana. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Martha's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday November 9, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2020
