WHEELDON, Agnes, (Formerly Foote, Nee Paulin). Our mother passed peacefully on Sunday 16 August 2020 at Woodlands Rest Home, Feilding. Very dearly loved wife of Edmund Foote (Dec) and Malcolm Wheeldon (Dec), loved mother and mother-in-law of Stan and Glen, Pauline, Marilyn and Rex, Peter and Catherine. Loving and proud grandmother and great grandmother. A farewell will be held at William Cotton & Sons Chapel, 29 Beattie Street Feilding, on Friday 21 August 2020 at 1.30pm. The service will be livestreamed via www. oneroomstreaming. com Event ID: Cotton Password: UOVJKP Messages to the Wheeldon family C/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702. Agnes requested that in lieu of floral tributes, donations be made to the Feilding RSA P.O. Box 159, Feilding 4740 or may be left at the chapel foyer. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020