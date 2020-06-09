|
DOUGHTY, Alan Kelvin. On 8th June 2020 at Whanganui Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, aged 81 years. Loved eldest son of the late Roy and Gladis. Beloved Dad and Father-in-law of Wayne and Michelle, David and Sue, and Lynette. Adored Grandad of Stacey, Daniel; Amber; Andrew, Craig, and Jessica. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Alan's service. All messages for the Doughty Family can be sent C/- P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Alan's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 10th June 2020 at 11am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 9, 2020