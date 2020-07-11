|
DOUGHTY Alan Kelvin Alan's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us after the loss of our very special person. To the staff at Whanganui Base Hospital, Whanganui Cancer Society, the personal friends that provided unconditional care, we are truly grateful. Alan now lies at peace along with his parents at the Wanganui cemetery. To all those who attended the funeral service please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. At rest now but forever with us.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 11, 2020