More Obituaries for Alice FENEMOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Evelyn FENEMOR

Alice Evelyn FENEMOR Notice
FENEMOR, Alice Evelyn. On July 31st 2020. Peacefully at Jane Winstone Retirement Village, Whanganui. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted Fenemor. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John Coley and Colleen, John and Gillian, and Elaine and Stuart Orme. Loved nana to Emma, Kate, Daniel, Anna, Sarah, Katherine, Alice and Ben. Great nana of Ruby, Timothy and Luke. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Alice's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Tuesday August 4th 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by an Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020
