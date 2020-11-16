|
PIDWELL, Allan Bruce (Bruce). Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice with family by his side on Saturday 14th November 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Margaret. Cherished Father and Father in law of Kirsty and Paul Chaffe, Hamish and Ros, and Dougall and Bonnie. Adored Grandad to Jamie, Olivia, and Ella; Robert, Nathan, Brylie, and Jack; Tayla, and Eira and their families. A much loved Great Grandfather to 5. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Bruce at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris St. Marton, on Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2020