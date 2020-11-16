Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan PIDWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Bruce (Bruce) PIDWELL

Add a Memory
Allan Bruce (Bruce) PIDWELL Notice
PIDWELL, Allan Bruce (Bruce). Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice with family by his side on Saturday 14th November 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Margaret. Cherished Father and Father in law of Kirsty and Paul Chaffe, Hamish and Ros, and Dougall and Bonnie. Adored Grandad to Jamie, Olivia, and Ella; Robert, Nathan, Brylie, and Jack; Tayla, and Eira and their families. A much loved Great Grandfather to 5. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Bruce at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris St. Marton, on Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -