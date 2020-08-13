|
|
|
TURNER, Allan Christian Lorna and family wish to sincerely thank all those who sent flowers, cards and messages of support and sympathy at the sad loss of their husband and father. A special thank you to those at Equippers Church for supplying meals and support during Allan's illness and to those at Central Baptist who ministered to Allan with songs and words. And the team who provided the refreshments at Allans funeral. God bless you all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2020