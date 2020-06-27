Home

O'CONNOR, Allan Michael. Peacefully on 25th June 2020 at Kowhainui Rest Home. Beloved Father and Father-in- law of Ashley and Noeline. Loved Grandad to Emma and Kate. Beloved Brother to Kathleen, and the late Betty, Pat, and Bill. Beloved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Allan will be resting at Dempsey & Forrest until his Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Allan's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by Private Interment.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 27, 2020
