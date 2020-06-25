|
|
DICKER, Allan Stuart (Popeye). A mighty tree has fallen. Passed away on Tuesday 23 June 2020, aged 83 years. Best friend and soulmate to Yvonne for 67 years. Dad and Pop to Jacky, Sandra, Angela, Peter, Megan, their partners and all his grandkids and great grandies. As per Allan's wishes a private family farewell has been held. Messages to 32 Kurupae Road, Taupo, 3330. "A big hole in our hearts, never to be replaced, love and miss you forever"
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 25, 2020