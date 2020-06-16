Home

More Obituaries for Amy MANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Beatrice MANLEY

Amy Beatrice MANLEY Obituary
MANLEY, Amy Beatrice. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 14th June 2020 at St Johns Healthcare, surrounded by her family. Treasured wife of the late David. Cherished Mother of Craig, Robert, and Dionne. Beloved Grandmother of all her Grandchildren, and Nanny Grandma of Hiwaiterangi, Pokairangi, and Puku Boy. Amy will lie at 25 May Street, Whanganui until her Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Amy's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday 17th June 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 16, 2020
