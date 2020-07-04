|
RAE, Andrew Alexander Robert. Passed away at New Plymouth Hospital on Wednesday 1st July 2020, aged 95 years. Much loved by family and all who knew him, He may now be embraced by his late Wife Trudy Rae and Son Peter Rae. He will be missed by Grandson Jason Rae, his wife Rachel, and three children, Marly, Jazmin and Jaxon Rae, Also His Grandson Matthew Rae, his wife Erica and Grandson Jarrod Rae. May you Rest in peace my dearest Grandfather. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Andrew's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 4, 2020