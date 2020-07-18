Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne WENHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne WENHAM

Add a Memory
Anne WENHAM Notice
WENHAM, Anne. Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday, 17th July 2020. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Mike. Much loved Mum of Lewis and Carol Roach, Marie and the late Louis Fairhall, and Leanna Fuentes; David and Carry, and Shirley and Mark Buxton. A Loving Nana of Hayes and Lauren, Nick, Charlotte, Kerry, Aimee, Lily, Melanie, Paul, Eva, and Leo; and Great Nana of Amelia, Alex, and Salesi. A loving and caring soul who cared for and helped all those she could. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui, on Tuesday, 21st of July 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -