|
|
WENHAM, Anne. Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday, 17th July 2020. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Mike. Much loved Mum of Lewis and Carol Roach, Marie and the late Louis Fairhall, and Leanna Fuentes; David and Carry, and Shirley and Mark Buxton. A Loving Nana of Hayes and Lauren, Nick, Charlotte, Kerry, Aimee, Lily, Melanie, Paul, Eva, and Leo; and Great Nana of Amelia, Alex, and Salesi. A loving and caring soul who cared for and helped all those she could. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui, on Tuesday, 21st of July 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020