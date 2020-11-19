|
WALLACE, Anthony Lionel Joseph (Tony). Passed away peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on 15th November 2020, aged 83 years. Devoted husband of Shirley and loving father of Andrea, Davina, Martin (deceased), Steve, and Julie. Beloved grandfather to his 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Jane Winstone Retirement Village for their great love and care for Tony in the last years of his life. All Tony's friends and loved ones are invited to attend his Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church, York Street, Wanganui on Saturday 21st November 2020 at 10.00am, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2020