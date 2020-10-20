Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony KARATEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Nopera Taupea "Tony" KARATEA

Add a Memory
Anthony Nopera Taupea "Tony" KARATEA Notice
KARATEA, Anthony Nopera Taupea (Tony). Passed away peacefully on Monday 19 October 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital, with family around him. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved father of Donna (Brisbane) and Stan (Feilding). Much loved older brother of Mura, Mike, Turoa, Dennis, and Maru. Cherished koro of Sharn, Samantha, Andrew, and Meagan. Messages to the Karatea whānau, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Tony's tangi will be held at Te Tikanga Marae, 819 Tokorangi Road, Halcombe, on Thursday 22 October 2020, at 11.00am. Tony is laying at Te Hiiri Marae today Tuesday, and will move to Te Tikanga Marae tomorrow Wednesday.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -