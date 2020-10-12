Home

REUBEN, Arnold Te Manawhakaora. Passed away unexpectedly on the 09.10.2020. Loved son of Arizona and Hui, loved husband of Leonie, loved father of Rene, Angela, Leeanne, Barbara, Krissy, Arnold Jnr, Te Rina and Scooby. Loved Grandfather of Rene', Arnold, Trinity, Tewene, Heaven Leigh, Akeisha, Frank, Zai, Henare, baby Iszaria- Leigh,Mia, Mase and Logan. Loved Father in law of Jordan, Lance, Dwayne and Jacob. A service for Arnold will be held at Raketepauma Marae on Tuesday 13.10.2020 at 11am, followed by burial at the Whanau Urupa. All communications to the Reuben family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
