REUBEN Arnold Te Manawhakaora The family of the late Arnold Te Manawhakaora Reuben wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishes who visited our home, attended the wake, service and burial and who provided emotional and practical support for us during this difficult time. For those who travelled short/long distance, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to Lilburn Transport Raetihi, Ballance Agri- Nutrients Tauranga, Seddon Park Funeral Home Hamilton, Lindsay Taylor Transport Ohakune, Dempsey Buses Raetihi, Teddy Bates and Family, Albert Taylor, Paul Tamati, Adrian Takiwa and Milton Nahau and everyone who contributed to the convoy. To those who helped in anyway, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. We appreciate you all, much love The Reuben Whanau
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2020