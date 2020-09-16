Home

TIZARD, Audrey. Peacefully in Wanganui on 15th September 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of Nelson. Loved mum of Shaughan, Ross, Erin, Karen and their families. Proud nana of 9 and great nana of 1. "Home with her Jesus" Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Audrey's life in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Glasgow Street, Wanganui on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 2.00pm to be followed by a Private Cremation. Due to the current Covid restrictions there is a limit of 100 persons.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 16, 2020
