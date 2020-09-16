|
TIZARD, Audrey. Peacefully in Wanganui on 15th September 2020, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of Nelson. Loved mum of Shaughan, Ross, Erin, Karen and their families. Proud nana of 9 and great nana of 1. "Home with her Jesus" Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Audrey's life in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Glasgow Street, Wanganui on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 2.00pm to be followed by a Private Cremation. Due to the current Covid restrictions there is a limit of 100 persons.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 16, 2020