Authy Pheldarene (Slight) LITTLE Notice
LITTLE, Authy Pheldarene, (nee Slight). Peacefully in Wanganui on her 92nd birthday, 2nd May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Much loved Mum of Eric and Heather, and Nana of Kyley, and Hamish. A Great Nana to many, she will be remembered with love. Messages to c/- P O Box 7102, Wanganui. In memory of Authy, donations to St John Ambulance Wanganui would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium. A Memorial service to celebrate Authy's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, on Saturday, 4 July 2020, at 11am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 1, 2020
