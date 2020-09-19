Home

GRAHAM, Barbara Annette. On 14th September 2020 peacefully at Whanganui Hospital, aged 88 years. Much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Ross, Garry, Kerry and Rosemary, Malcolm and Tracy. Cherished Nana of Bradley, Matthew, Jade, Nicole, and a loved Great Nana. In accordance with Barbara's wishes a Private Family Service has been held. Barbara's Memorial Service and Unveiling will be held at a later date to be advised. Special thanks to the Doctors and Staff of CCU at Whanganui Hospital for their care of our Mum.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2020
