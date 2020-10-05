|
SMITH, Barbara Hazel (Barb). Our dear Mum passed away after a short illness due to a broken heart on Saturday, 26 September 2020, aged 86 years. Reunited with Dad (Mel) after exactly 8 weeks apart and now at peace. "We will miss you terribly Mum, but the memories will last forever" Your loving family, Gavin and Gaenor, Sue and Brian, and Ray and Yvonne. Cherished Nana to Maree, Vikki, Rebekah, Emma, Gareth and Tayler. A much loved Great Nana Barb of 8. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Barb's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Friday 9th October 2020, at 1.30pm. Any communications C/- S Hodges, 60 Bullians Rd, RD1, Owhango 3989.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2020