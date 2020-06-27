|
HILLS, Barbara June (nee Parnell). Reunited with Bob on 26th June 2020, aged 90 years and 2 days. Treasured Mother of Don and Gill, Jeanette and Barry, Greg and Marilyn, Michael, and Heather and Rod. Proud Grandma and GGMa to Cameron, Bailey, Jaiden, Zane; Daniel, Ashleigh, Damien, Chloe, Anarchy; Karli, Bevan, Kaelyn, Piper; Tim, Steph, Miyah; Linda, Mark, Brian; Morag, and Moe. Beloved sister of Jim and Ann, Beverly, Romola, and the late Michael. Sister-in-law to Jean and Allan, and the late Bryon and Shirley. "A loving wife and mother, keen dancer and a lifelong scouting member. Gone Home." Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Barbara's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 11am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 27, 2020