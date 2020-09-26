|
AYRIS, Barnaby John-Steele (Barny). Born June 02 1966. Passed away on September 18, 2020. Wonderful husband of Bridget (nee Devine), father of Imogen and Harry, son of Diana and the late Michael Ayris, brother to Tim Ayris and Rachel and Paul Spencer. Barny died peacefully at home in Auckland last Friday. He was loved son and brother in- law to John and the late Julie Devine, Chris Devine, Jo Devine, Megan and Simon Mouat. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews Matilda, Nicklas, Lottie, Ellie, Sam, Ben and Declan. A true English good guy who had made NZ his home for the last 22 years. Barny is resting in peace now and his life will be celebrated by his friends and family at home in a private gathering. In lieu of flowers donations to the North Harbour Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020