Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry CONDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry CONDON

Barry CONDON Notice
CONDON Barry We the family of Barry Condon, who passed away April 25th, wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who offered support, especially during this difficult time of lockdown. Thank you to the Hospital Staff, and especially to the wonderful Hospice Nurses and Carers who came to our home in Barry's final days. The food, flowers and messages, but particularly the friends and aquaintences, who lined at intervals, the road leading to the cemetery, Thank You. It was unforgettable and truly appreciated. Anne, Tim, Juliet, Jesse, Rosie and families
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -