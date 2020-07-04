|
CONDON Barry We the family of Barry Condon, who passed away April 25th, wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to everyone who offered support, especially during this difficult time of lockdown. Thank you to the Hospital Staff, and especially to the wonderful Hospice Nurses and Carers who came to our home in Barry's final days. The food, flowers and messages, but particularly the friends and aquaintences, who lined at intervals, the road leading to the cemetery, Thank You. It was unforgettable and truly appreciated. Anne, Tim, Juliet, Jesse, Rosie and families
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 4, 2020