|
|
LE PAGE, Barry John. On 4th November 2020 peacefully at Hospice Whanganui, aged 83 years. A wonderful friend and loved husband of Jocelyn for 65 years. Much loved Dad of Kevin, Mandy, and Sharon. Loved Father-in-law of Sharon Allpress, Grant Benson, and John Unsworth. Much loved Poppa of Dan and Maddie, Adam, Jack, Harry, Milly, Glen and Penny, Kim and Adrian. Loved Poppa Barry of his 5 Great Grandchildren. Our thanks to the Staff for the wonderful care Barry received in the Special Care Unit at Jane Winstone Retirement Village. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Barry's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at 2pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2020