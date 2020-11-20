|
|
|
Barry LePage Jocelyn and family want to thank the many wonderful people who offered comfort and support to them during the recent loss of Barry, the kindness has been truly overwhelming and will always be remembered. Thanks to Barry's fellow bowlers who formed a Guard of Honour and to the piper who escorted Barry from the chapel. Thank you for all the cards, flowers, baking and messages. Our special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Special Care Unit at Jane Winstone who looked after Barry the last 3 years. Thank you to the doctors in the Emergency Department at Whanganui Hospital for their support and understanding. Thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Hospice Whanganui for making Barry comfortable in his last hours. Barry is now at peace.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2020