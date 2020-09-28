|
|
GODDARD, Benjamin Wallace (Ben). On Tuesday 23rd September 2020, suddenly passed at his paradise home. Aged 65. Dearly beloved wife of Trish, treasured father and father in law of Bex and Dan, Josh and Fiona, Gena and Mark, and Tavia and Dane. Loved Badda to Bella, Dani-Kate, Billie, and James. Loved brother of Lynette, Norma, Patricia, and Wendy. Missed so dearly, until we meet again. Friends and family are invited to a farewell service to celebrate Bens life in the Ohakune Primary School Hall on Tuesday 29th September 2020. The hall will be open from 10 am and the family ask everyone to be seated by 11am. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2020